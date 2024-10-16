The Eritrean National Cycling Team, which achieved remarkable victories in both men’s and women’s categories at the 2024 African Continental Cycling Championship in Eldoret, Kenya, was warmly welcomed upon its arrival at Asmara International Airport this morning.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, along with officials from the Eritrean Cycling Federation and enthusiastic sports fans.

President Isaias Afwerki received the team members, coaches, and executive staff at Adi-Halo. Congratulating the Eritrean people on the team’s achievements, the President emphasized the importance of striving to produce not only competitors in various sports but also winners of both quality and quantity.

Ambassador Zemede highlighted that the victory was the result of the continuous support and encouragement provided by the people and the Government of Eritrea. He expressed confidence to continue to achieve even greater successes in the future.

The team members, in turn, expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and noted that the encouragement from President Isaias has reinforced their determination to achieve more victories. They pledged to enhance Eritrea’s reputation in international sports competitions.

At the 2024 African Continental Cycling Championship, held from 9 to 13 October, Eritrea’s National Team won 7 Gold Medals, 5 Silver, and 4 Bronze.

In the overall team classification, Eritrea ranked first with 2,840 points, followed by South Africa with 1,264 points, and Morocco with 1,155 points.

On the international stage, Eritrea now stands at 16th, marking a significant improvement from its 27th-place ranking in 2023.