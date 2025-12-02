Ministry of Information, Eritrea


The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) central office organized vocational training for its members in the Northern Red Sea Region.

Ms. Zaid Mesfun, head of administration and finance of the union, said that the theoretical and practical training covered finance administration, documentation, human resources management, material administration, and reporting.

Ms. Zaid called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained in their daily activities at their workplaces. She also said that similar training programs will continue to be organized.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.