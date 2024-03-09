The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in Teseney sub-zone organized a three-month vocational and social science training program for 273 youths, including 166 females, in the sub-zone.

Mr. Meles Gebray, head of the union branch in the sub-zone, reported that 129 youths received vocational training, while 144 participated in social science training. Vocational training covered areas such as beauty salon, satellite dish installation, computer technology, and solar system installation.

Mr. Markos Girmatsion, acting head of the union branch in the Gash Barka Region, emphasized the union’s commitment to enhancing the overall capacity of youth. He encouraged the trainees to leverage their newfound skills to improve their livelihoods.

Mr. Seium Gebreyesus, the sub-zone administrator, expressed the sub-zonal administration’s readiness to support the union branch in all its initiatives.

In other news, 90 youths, including 43 females, received training in electricity line and solar system installation, as well as social sciences, in the Habero sub-zone, Anseba Region. The training was organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branches in the sub-zone.

Similarly, 52 youth workers, including 40 females, received training in sign language in Keren. During an event held on 6 March, Mr. Woldemicael Se’ele, chairman of the National Association of Hearing Impaired Citizens, highlighted the significance of this training in improving the daily lives of the hearing-impaired citizens. He called upon schools and government institutions to incorporate sign language training into their programs.