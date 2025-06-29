Vocational training programs lasting from three to five months have been provided to 146 students, including 90 female students, at the College of Medicine and Science.

Mr. AbrhaleyAsefaw, Head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students at the college, stated that the training, offered alongside the students’ regular academic curriculum, covered topics such as graphic design, sign language, Arabic language, electronics, and music.

Mr. Elias Teages, Director of Student Affairs at the college, emphasized that the knowledge gained from the training would significantly benefit the students in their daily lives. He urged them to apply their new skills for both personal advancement and community service.

Ms. Mensura Ismail, Head of the Union branch in Sawa and Higher Education Institutions, encouraged the trainees to further develop their skills through practice and to share their knowledge with their peers.