The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in Sawa and Higher Educational Institutions organized a vocational training program for 326 May-Nefhi college students including 147 females. The training program included video editing, sign language, Arabic, as well as graphics and electronics.

At the graduation ceremony conducted on 6 and 7 June, Ms. Mensura Ismael, head of the national union branch in Sawa and higher educational institutions stated that the objective of the training program was to equip the students with skills of their choice alongside their academic activities.

Professor Gebray Asgedom, Dean of the College of Natural Science, and Dr. Kahsai Neguse, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology on their part, commending the initiative undertaken by the National Union of the Eritrean Youth and Students called on the students to actively participate in the training programs.

Representatives of the trainees on their part underlining the significance of the training program in their future academic endeavors expressed conviction to live up to the expectation.

Chairman of the Association of the Eritrean Deaf Community, Mr. Woldemicael Siele on his part stating the sign language training program organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch will play a significant role in narrowing the bridge between the hearing and the deaf, called for its sustainability.

Finally, prizes and certificates were handed over to participants.