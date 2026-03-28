The Ministry of Information has provided three months of training on video camera operation, graphics, and sound to 29 of its members, as well as members from the human resources management of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The training program is a continuation of the effort the Ministry of Information is exerting to enhance the capacity of its members and partner institutions with a view to developing the media by improving the quality of media technology.

Mr. Abdulahi Damer, head of human resources development at the Ministry, said that the theoretical and practical training covered the basic art of video editing, graphics, sound, color and presentation, as well as creativity and innovation. He also said that the training was provided through internal capacity.

A representative of the trainees, on his part, expressed readiness to play due part in media development with the knowledge gained from the training.

Mr. Asmelash Abraha, Director General of Television, presented certificates to the trainees and a special award to outstanding trainees.