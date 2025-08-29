The Police and Security Forces Training Center has provided a one-month training program on administration to 25 members of the Eritrean Police Force.
Maj. Andom Mehari, head of police professional education, indicated that the training covered administration, law, public relations, and reporting. He also expressed appreciation to the trainees for the strong interest they demonstrated during the program.
Col. Habtemariam Tesfamariam, head of administration and finance at the Eritrean Police, called on the trainees to apply the skills they acquired practically in their respective workplaces.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.