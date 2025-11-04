The Eritrean Aviation School has provided theoretical and practical training to 63 members of Asmara International Airport over the course of one year.

The training covered topics such as security awareness and systems, radio and equipment maintenance, flight control, and meteorology.

Noting that the aviation industry is dynamic, Mr. Simon Araya, Director of the School, emphasized the significance of the training. He also stated that Asmara International Airport, with a view to enhancing the capacity of its staff, is conducting continuous capacity-building programs both with internal capacity and by inviting trainers from abroad.

Indicating that the training program is directly related to the safety of passengers and aircraft, Mr. Bereket Berhane, General Director of Asmara International Airport, congratulated the trainees and urged them to apply the knowledge they gained in their daily activities.

In related news, training on administration and leadership, as well as financial management and documentation, has been provided to 80 workers in the Hagaz Sub-Zone. The training was attended by area administrators, managing directors, and staff members of the Hagaz sub-zone and municipality.

The program covered human resource management, documentation, procurement and auction procedures, material management, budgeting, financial management, and workplace ethics, among others.

Col. Kibrom Nirayo, Director General of Administration and Finance in the Anseba Region, underscored the significance of the training and urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to deliver timely and effective services to the public.