About 60 exemplary farmers and heads of agricultural offices, along with experts from Segeneity sub-zone, conducted a tour to the organic farming extension in Akria, Central Region, on 2 July. The program was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Public Relations Office of the Ministry stated that the objective of the program was to facilitate experience-sharing among exemplary farmers on integrated organic farming, as well as the use of organic fertilizers and pesticides.

Participants expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Agriculture’s role in enhancing their capacity and experience. They also pledged to share the knowledge they gained with fellow farmers in their respective areas and called for the continuation of such programs.

Mr. Michael Medhanie, Manager of Orgamic Farming, noted that the farmers gained valuable insights into organic farming methods and encouraged them to apply these practices and share their experiences with others.