Mr. Fitwi Woldegergis, Director of the Students’ Summer Work Program, indicated that the program is set to be conducted from 6 July to 15 August in five regions of the country.

The program, which is being conducted for the 28th time, will involve over 30 thousand students, 37% of them female, along with around one thousand teachers, agricultural experts, barefoot doctors, and coordinators from 160 centers.

Mr. Fitwi further indicated that 97% of the participants will engage in water and soil conservation and afforestation activities, while others will participate in environmental sanitation, documentation, traffic safety, renovation of dirt roads, as well as the construction of school compounds.

Within the program, over 1.4 million tree seedlings will be planted, and activities including the construction and renovation of terraces and water catchment schemes will be implemented.

Students in the cities of Asmara, Keren, Mendefera, and Barentu will also participate in traffic safety programs.

Due to climatic conditions, the program in the Southern Red Sea Region already commenced on 8 June with the participation of about 600 students.

Since the commencement of the Students’ Summer Work Program in 1994, encouraging activities have been conducted, including water and soil conservation and the planting of tree seedlings, among others.