Social science training organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students has been provided to 1,875 youth from the Warsai-Yikealo School in Sawa.

The training covered the National Charter, administration and leadership, types and objectives of government, foundations of Eritrean national culture and values, health and productivity of youth, the foothold and unity of the Eritrean people, nation-building and development, benefits and significance of organization, globalization and its influence, importance and influence of mass media, as well as the history of the armed struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Ms. Helen Amine, head of follow-up of regions at the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students central office, noted that strong efforts are being exerted to expand and strengthen organization with a view to nurturing competent youth, and that the training program was part of that initiative.

Representative of the trainees expressed readiness to practically translate the knowledge they gained from the training into their daily activities.

Col. Debesay Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained in serving their society and influencing their peer groups.

In related news, the Amberbeb Share Company provided training on material management to 50 workers from seven Government institutions.

The training covered scientific methods of material management, materials and workshop handling, as well as spare-parts management.

Indicating that the training was unique in its type, Mr. Solomon Negash, head of material management at the company, commended the interest the trainees demonstrated during the program.

Mr. Girmay Berhe, manager of the company, for his part, indicating that the program was a continuation of efforts to enhance the capacity of members of the company and partner institutions, called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained in their daily activities at their respective workplaces.