Seminars aimed at eradicating harmful practices have been conducted in 13 administrative areas in Forto-Sawa, Gash Barka Region, from 3 to 25 June.

Indicating that strong efforts are being exerted to eradicate harmful practices in the sub-zone by 2030, Mr. Idris Mohammed, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the sub-zone, said that the seminars being conducted from time to time are part of the effort.

Mr. Aregay Mebrahtu, acting administrator of the sub-zone, expressed the readiness of the sub-zonal administration to work in collaboration with partners to strengthen participation in the effort to eradicate harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and underage marriage, which negatively affect the health of women.

The participants of the seminars, noting that they understood the health consequences of female genital mutilation and underage marriage on women, expressed readiness to strengthen their participation in the effort to eradicate them.