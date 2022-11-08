The Tourism office in Gash Barka Region organized seminar on 5 November in Barentu to owners of tourism service provision institutions focusing on providing efficient ant timely service.

The seminar was mainly focused on handling customers, discipline, and reception as well as putting in place the necessary facility among others.

At the seminar call was also made on owners and workers of tourism service provision institutions to give priority to the health of customers, to abide by the noble culture and societal values, and play due part in the development of the tourism sector.

Reminding that the service that the institutions provide is the reflection of the culture of hospitality and societal values in their areas, Mr. Simret Gebremedhin, head of Research, Resources Control and Promotion at the Tourism branch in the Gash Barka Region, called for practicing humble approach to customers and provide efficient service.

Pointing out that ensuring the capacity of social service provision institutions is part of the effort to develop the tourism sector in the region, Col. Hamid Yosuf, Director General of Tourism in the region, called for providing fair and efficient service and contribute their part in the development of the sector.

In Gash Barka Region there are 3 thousand tourism service provision institutions.