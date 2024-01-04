In a ceremony held on December 30th in London to celebrate the New Year, Eritrean nationals residing in the UK expressed their commitment to enhancing organizational capacity and active participation in national affairs. The event, organized by Eritrean youth in London, saw the participation of leaders from national organizations.

Mr. Saleh Abdella, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, extended his appreciation to the event organizers and urged the youth to play a pivotal role in the development of the Eritrean community.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted a seminar during the event, focusing on the ‘Role of Diaspora Eritrean Youth in Strengthening the Eritrean Community.’ He emphasized the importance of developing the youth’s overall capacity and fostering cooperation to address potential challenges.

Mr. Suleiman Hassan, Head of Consular Affairs, provided an extensive briefing on the significant role of Eritrean youth in Eritrean history.

In related news, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Dammam and its surroundings, Saudi Arabia, held its second congress on December 22nd.

Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, commended the active participation of Eritrean women in Dammam in national affairs and called for increased contributions. The congress also elected an executive committee and adopted various recommendations.