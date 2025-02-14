The Southern Region Assembly held its 23rd regular meeting on 12 February in Mendefera under the theme “Conservation of Resources: Cornerstone for Economic Development.”

Highlighting the strong public awareness and participation in national development programs, Mr. Wolday Gebre, Chairman of the Regional Assembly, called on assembly members to work closely with the public to address existing challenges.

The Governor of the region, along with department and branch heads as well as national associations, provided detailed briefings on the progress of development programs in 2024. Key topics included the need to expand social service institutions, establish a regional museum, strengthen efforts to enhance the economic capacity of sports activities, and tighten control over cross-border trade in agricultural and veterinary medicines and chemical fertilizers.

Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, also presented an overview of the programs planned for 2025. He stated that key priorities include water and soil conservation, completing the construction of dams and micro-dams, preparing a master plan for the semi-urban center of Mai-Mine, and establishing kindergartens in all public institutions.

Following an extensive discussion on the presented reports, the assembly adopted several recommendations. These included establishing training centers for youth engaged in innovation and creative activities, encouraging farmers to use organic fertilizers, and intensifying efforts to ensure access to nutritious food.