The Gash Barka Region Assembly held its 22nd regular meeting on 23 January in Barentu. During the meeting, the Assembly expressed its readiness to strengthen the role of its members in implementing the programs planned for 2025.

Highlighting readiness to play due role in the execution of the recommendations that were adopted in previous meetings, as well as to address challenges, Mr. Osman Mohammed-Ali, Chairman of the Assembly, emphasized the importance of enhancing member participation in the implementation of development programs. This includes bolstering efforts in economic development, social services, cultural initiatives, and other committee activities.

The participants reviewed the achievements and challenges encountered during the implementation of the 2024 programs and adopted several recommendations for improvement.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the Region, urged Assembly members to play a leading role in the execution of regional programs. He also stressed the importance of expanding social service institutions, raising public awareness, and encouraging community engagement in soil and water conservation activities.