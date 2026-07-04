The Central Committee of the National Association of Eritrean Teachers conducted its second regular meeting on 3 and 4 July in Asmara.

Mr. Simon Mehari, chairman of the national association, said that the objective of the meeting was to review the reports presented and discuss the future activities of the association.

At the meeting, heads of the association in the regions, as well as in Sawa and the central office, presented activity reports. The participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations, including organizing sustainable training programs with a view to upgrading the capacity of teachers and working in coordination for the implementation of the charted-out programs, among others.

The recommendations also included earnestly working to raise the awareness of the community on the vision and programs of the association so as to strengthen participation in their implementation, as well as the expansion and renovation of school buildings with a view to enhancing the teaching-learning process.​