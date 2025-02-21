Eritrean nationals in the Republic of South Africa, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Germany, and the Netherlands have carried out various public diplomacy activities.

In Germany, nationals held a public seminar in Cologne on 15 February, focusing on the current situation in the homeland within the context of global developments. The seminar also emphasized the importance of strengthening organizational capacity and increasing participation in national affairs.

Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, highlighted the vital role of Diaspora nationals in national development programs. He called for reinforced unity and continued engagement in national affairs, as they have done in the past.

Similarly, on 16 February, Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, conducted a seminar for Eritrean nationals in Johannesburg. His presentation covered the domestic situation, regional dynamics, and developments in the Horn of Africa. He also provided an extensive briefing on Eritrea’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and enhance diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Saleh urged nationals to contribute further to national development programs, particularly in expanding educational opportunities for citizens in remote areas.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ms. Weini Gerezgihier, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, met with members of the Eritrean community. During the meeting, she provided an overview of Eritrea’s political, diplomatic, and development activities carried out in 2024.

The participants held extensive discussions on the report presented and made financial contributions toward the development of the Asmud Boarding School in Wegeret.

Meanwhile, from 1 to 8 February, Eritrean nationals in five cities across the Netherlands celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Fenkil Operation under the theme “Fenkil: The Right Choice.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kibreab Tewolde, Eritrea’s Consul General in the Netherlands, emphasized that the Fenkil Operation was a pivotal step toward Eritrea’s total independence. He called on nationals to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs who gave their lives for Eritrea’s independence and sovereignty by remaining actively engaged in national affairs.