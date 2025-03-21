Nationals in Australia, the US, and Italy conducted a range of public diplomacy activities.

Eritreans in Melbourne, Australia, held a public seminar on 15 March to discuss the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional and global developments.

At the seminar, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General, gave an extensive briefing on the importance of strengthening organizational capacity and unity among nationals. He also called for increased participation and contributions to national affairs.

Eritreans in the Northern US held their annual congress on 15 March in Seattle, where reports on achievements and challenges were presented.

Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, delivered a seminar titled “Work for Implementation of National Pledge” and encouraged nationals to support ongoing national development programs.

A similar seminar was held for nationals in Oregon, where Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet briefed attendees on developments in the homeland and broader regional and global contexts.

Participants of the seminar made financial contributions toward the construction of a school in Akordet.