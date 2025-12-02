Promotional program focusing on measures that should be taken to control the prevalence of communicable diseases was conducted for owners of various social service provision institutions in Asmara.

The promotional program, organized by the Promotion and Information Unit of the Ministry of Health on 1 December, covered HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, and cervical cancer.

The health professionals provided detailed briefings focusing on the spread of these diseases at the national and global level. They called for seeking immediate treatment when symptoms appear and for the proper use of prescribed medicines.

Noting that regular vaccination against cervical cancer is being provided, vaccination is regularly being provided to females aged 14, while women aged 30 are recommended to undergo regular checkups.

Mr. Solomon Girmay, chairman of the Tourism Service Provision Institutions, said that the objective of the promotion program was to enhance the understanding of owners of social service provision institutions on controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases and to enable them to play their due part in the effort.