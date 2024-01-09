President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud flew back home in mid-morning hours today winding down his two-day working visit to Eritrea.
In the past two days during his stay in the country, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President Isaias Afwerki held extensive and profound talks on bilateral, regional and international issues.
The two leaders agreed to work vigorously, through bilateral and complementary cooperation and within the framework of a wider regional complementarity, with patience and constructive spirit while refraining from a re-active posture to various provocative agendas.
At this propitious moment, the Government of Eritrea announces that it will issue extensive statements in the near future on the bilateral and regional issues briefly described above.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.