President Isaias Afwerki returned home yesterday afternoon, concluding a two-day working visit to Sudan on the invitation of General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council.

During his visit, President Isaias held extensive meetings with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris, the Governor of the Darfur Region, Mr. Minni Arko Minnawi, and other senior officials. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, the overall situation in Sudan and possible pathways for resolving the current crisis, as well as regional and global issues of interest to the two countries.

President Isaias Afwerki reiterated that the objective of the visit was to reaffirm Eritrea’s firm and principled stance on, and support for, the unity and sovereignty of Sudan, and to stand alongside the Sudanese people and Sudan’s Sovereign Council who are shouldering the responsibility of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

General Al-Burhan, for his part, paid tribute to Eritrea’s position, which is anchored in the historic ties between the two peoples, and affirmed that he will exert vigorous efforts to consolidate these ties for the benefit of both nations.

Upon arriving in Port Sudan by road travel, President Isaias was accorded a warm official and public welcome.