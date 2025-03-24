President Isaias Afwerki received, at the Denden Guest House in the mid-afternoon hours today, the Foreign Minister of Oman, Mr. Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The Foreign Minister delivered a message from the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, to President Isaias Afwerki on the enhancement of bilateral ties as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

President Isaias noted that the historical and long-standing ties that obtain between Eritrea and Oman were innately conducive for advancing the mutual interests of both countries. These warm ties can be bolstered further by cultivating common perspectives and vision on regional and international issues, President Isaias underlined.

In a brief statement to the Eritrean News Agency, Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad expressed his appreciation for the fruitful exchange of views with President Isaias Afwerki on the themes of his visit.

The Foreign Minister further referred to the full alignment of views between Eritrea and Oman on the imperative of maintaining sustained cooperation and joint programmes among the relevant regional countries to ensure the security and stability of the neighbourhood in general and the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf in particular.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.