President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation, as part of their series of meetings with Italian officials and institutions on 31 January and 1 February, met and held talks with several Italian officials.

During discussions with the Italian Minister of Enterprises, the Minister of Sports and Youth, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other institutional leaders, President Isaias highlighted Eritrea’s commitment to enhancing its transportation infrastructure, water management, railways, irrigation farming, and energy sectors. He provided detailed updates on the advancements made in water conservation and management.

The Italian officials expressed significant interest in Eritrea’s development and assured that they would encourage Italian businesses to explore opportunities.

President Isaias also elaborated on Eritrea’s progress in various sectors, including fisheries, tourism, education, health services, mining, and natural resources. He emphasized the favorable investment climate in Eritrea and expressed a keen interest in fostering cooperation in these areas to bolster economic and social development.

In the meeting with the Italian Minister of Sports and Youth, both parties agreed on initiatives to enhance infrastructure, provide scholarships, and facilitate experience sharing. They also agreed to draft, in the near future, a document outlining the understanding and framework for future collaboration.

This series of meetings marks a significant step towards deepening the bilateral relations between Eritrea and Italy, with both nations looking forward to a future of shared growth and cooperation.