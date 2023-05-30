President Isaias and his delegation arrived in Moscow in the late afternoon hours of today, for a four-day official visit to the Russian Federation on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.
Upon arrival at Moscow’s Vunukova-2 Airport, President Isaias and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by Mr. Rudenko Andrei, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
President Isaias Afwerki will have an extensive discussion with President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian government officials on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Eritrea and the Russian Federation, as well as on global issues of interest to the two countries.
President Isaias will also lay a wreath at the Alexander Garden Patriots Cemetery.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.