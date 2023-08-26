President Isaias Afwerki returned home concluding his visit to the Republic of South Africa to attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogues on the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa which was held on 24 August in Johannesburg.

At the summit in which leaders of 65 countries and heads of regional and global organizations took part, President Isaias addressed the summit focusing Eritrea’s stance on the flaws and deficits of the prevailing global governance architecture and attempts to impose uni-polarity in its sequel in the past thirty years whose defining features are dysfunctional.

On the sideline of the summit, President Isaias met with President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Sergie Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Saleh Kebzabo, Prime Minister of Chad, and Mr. Yvan Gil, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela and discussed on the development of bilateral ties and on issues of common interest.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea’s Ambassador to South Africa attended the meetings.