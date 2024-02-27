President Isaias Afwerki returned back home concluding three-day official visit to the Republic of Egypt.
President Isaias and President El-Sisi held a meeting, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.
During his official visit, President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation visited Egyptian National Museum and other historical and religious sites in Cairo which includes collection of Pharaonic antiquities, mummies, and ancient artifacts that illustrate the lifestyle of ancient Egypt.
The Presidential delegation also visited the Scientific Research and Livestock Development Training Center which is dedicated to advanced livestock development initiatives, including the crossbreeding of dairy cows, and the processing of milk and its products situated 100 kilometers from Cairo.
President Isaias Afwerki left for the Republic of Egypt in the early morning hours on 24 February for a three-day official visit on invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
The Presidential delegation included Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.