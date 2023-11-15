President Isaias returned back home at mid-day, today, 15 November, concluding fruitful visit to Riyadh where he attended the Saudi Arabia-Africa Summit which was convened on 10 November in Riyadh under the theme “Productive Partnership”.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, President Isaias met and held talks with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia, President Salva Kirr Mayardt of the Republic of South Sudan and Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, on bolstering bilateral ties and mutual cooperation as well as on regional stability and security of the Red Sea.

President Isias also held similar meetings with Presidents of Gabon and Burundi, Prime Minister of Niger, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mali, Speaker of the Transitional Government of Burkina Faso and Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture,

In addition, President Isaias Afwerki conducted interview with prominent Saudi media outlets focusing on the relations between Eritrea and Saudi Arabia and future prospect, relations between Saudi Arabia and Africa as well as significance of the Saudi Arabia-Africa Summit in bolstering the already existing ties and cooperation.

The Presidential delegation included Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa.