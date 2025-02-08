On the occasion of the 35th Anniversary of Fenkil Operation and the Liberation of Massawa, President Isaias Afwerki laid a wreath at Thewalet Martyrs Cemetery, in the morning hours today, in tribute to Eritrea’s heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for the independence of their country.

The ceremony was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, and invited guests.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, President Isaias visited an exhibition organized by the Ministries of Defense and Marine Resources, as well as the Naval Force and Ports Authority, among others. Coordinators provided the President with detailed briefings on the displays.

The 35th anniversary commemoration of Fenkil Operation is being held from 7 to 9 February under the theme “Fenkil: The Right Choice,” accompanied by various programs celebrating the historic event.