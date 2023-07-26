On the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Petersburg, Russian Federation, in the afternoon hours of today to take part at the second Russia-Africa Summit that will convene from 27 to 28 July.
The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
President Vladimir Putin extended a formal invitation to President Isaias Afwerki on his visit to Russia from May 30 to June 3, this year.
The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in Sochi on February 23 and 24, 2019.