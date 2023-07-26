Ministry of Information, Eritrea


On the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Petersburg, Russian Federation, in the afternoon hours of today to take part at the second Russia-Africa Summit that will convene from 27 to 28 July.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

President Vladimir Putin extended a formal invitation to President Isaias Afwerki on his visit to Russia from May 30 to June 3, this year.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in Sochi on February 23 and 24, 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.