On the invitation of General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Port Sudan in the early afternoon hours today for a working visit.

President Isaias Afwerki and his entourage were accorded warm welcome by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and senior Government Ministers on their arrival, by road travel, at the entrance of Port Sudan.

President Isaias Afwerki’s visit is both symbolic and vivid gesture of the warm and robust solidarity that Eritrea harbours towards the people of Sudan and their Government in these times of adversity.

The residents of the Port city came out in their thousands to welcome President Isaias Afwerki, chanting in celebration of the historic relations between Eritrea and Sudan.

The two leaders will hold discussions focusing on the development of bilateral ties between the two countries, the conflict in Sudan and its developments, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

It is to be recalled that General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan conducted an official visit to Eritrea on 10 April this year, while Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris conducted a similar visit on 9 and 10 October 2025.