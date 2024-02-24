President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Cairo, Egypt, today, for a 3-day official visit following an invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt. Upon his arrival, President Isaias was accorded a warm welcome by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where the official welcoming ceremony took place.

The ceremony was attended by the Eritrean delegation, Mr. Osman Saleh, Foreign Minister, and Mr. Fasil Ghebreselasie, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Egypt. From the Egyptian side, Mr. Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, was present among other dignitaries.

Following the welcoming ceremony, President Isaias and President el-Sisi held a meeting, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In honor of President Isaias’s visit, President el-Sisi hosted a lunch banquet for the Eritrean president and his accompanying delegation.

President Isaias Afwerki left for the Republic of Egypt in the early morning hours today for a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.