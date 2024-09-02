President Isaias Afwerki, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, arrived in Beijing yesterday morning to participate in the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit.

Upon his arrival at Beijing International Airport, President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation, which includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, were accorded warm welcome accompanied with guard of honor.

The Summit, set to convene from 4 to 8 September following the Ministerial Conference, will focus on strengthening friendship and partnership, as well as enhancing mutual development cooperation between China and Africa.

On the sidelines of the Summit, President Isaias is scheduled to hold meetings with President Xi Jinping and other Heads of State and Government.

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, initiated in 2000, convenes every three years, alternating between China and Africa.