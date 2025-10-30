An Eritrean delegation participated in the 85th Session of the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights, which is being held from 21 to 30 October in Banjul, The Gambia.
At the session, delegations from various countries are delivering statements focusing on their respective activities and achievements in the promotion and protection of human rights.
Regarding Eritrea’s fundamental stance on human rights, the Eritrean delegation presented a detailed briefing outlining the progress the country has made in its nation-building process and the achievements registered based on the principle of self-reliance.
According to reports, Eritrea has been recognized as one of the countries that regularly submits its Periodic National Reports to the Commission.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.