Eritrean nationals in Italy, France, the Netherlands, South Africa, Belgium, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the US commemorated Martyrs Day by renewing their pledges and contributing towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and supporting families of martyrs.

At commemorative events held in various South African cities, nationals contributed 36,510 Rand towards the Martyrs Trust Fund and pledged an additional 16,000 Rand. Three nationals also pledged to assume responsibility for supporting one martyr’s family each.

Nationals in various cities across Italy expressed their readiness to uphold the trust of the martyrs and contributed 39,000 Euros.

Eritreans residing in several cities in France commemorated Martyrs Day with various programs honoring the martyrs who gave their lives for Eritrea’s independence and sovereignty. They also made material contributions towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

At a commemorative event organized by nationals in the Netherlands, over 53,000 Euros were contributed in support of the Martyrs Trust Fund and 24 families of martyrs.

Similarly, nationals in the US cities of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Cincinnati, Ohio, commemorated Martyrs Day. Nationals in Harrisburg contributed 3,055 US Dollars in support of martyrs’ families.

Nationals in Belgium, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe also marked Martyrs Day with candlelight vigils and walkathon programs.