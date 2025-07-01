The Workers’ Organization in the Southern Red Sea Region reported that over the past four and a half years, it has extended support totaling 1.23 million Nakfa to families of martyrs.

Mr. Yosief Fesehaye, Head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the region, stated that the support was distributed to 125 families of martyrs.

Similarly, workers of Assab Municipality and members of the Eritrean Navy extended support to 73 families of martyrs, while the Assab Taxi Owners Association contributed 10 thousand Nakfa for the same cause.

In related news, Government workers in Hagaz sub-zone and residents of Hashishai administrative area contributed 102 thousand Nakfa and 14 thousand 800 Nakfa, respectively, in support of families of martyrs.

Additionally, 40 thousand 800 Nakfa contributed by Government workers in Geleb sub-zone was distributed to families of martyrs.