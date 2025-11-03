Similarly, Eritrean nationals residing in Germany under the group “Eritrea Red Sea Paltalk” contributed 4,300 Euros; the cooperative association of Eritreans in Tübingen and its environs, Sweden, contributed 2,160 Euros; nationals in Nybro and its environs, Sweden, contributed 1,440 Euros; the Eritrean community in Olaskjeret, Norway, contributed 20,000 Kroner; Ms. Shewainesh Negash contributed 20,000 Nakfa; and nationals in Zestrossen, Sweden, contributed 14,303 Nakfa in support of the families of martyrs.

Accordingly, nationals in the Swedish city of Norrköping contributed 91,676 Nakfa; the Eritrean communities in Söderhamn and Bollnäs contributed 40,935 Nakfa; and individual Eritreans in Västerås contributed 2,235 Euros. The Eritrean community in Tromsø, Norway, contributed 31,800 Nakfa, while the Eritrean community in Calgary, Canada, contributed 17,400 Dollars towards the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare reported that Eritrean nationals residing in various countries have extended monetary contributions towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.