The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare reported that Eritrean nationals residing in various countries have extended monetary contributions towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs.
Accordingly, nationals in the Swedish city of Norrköping contributed 91,676 Nakfa; the Eritrean communities in Söderhamn and Bollnäs contributed 40,935 Nakfa; and individual Eritreans in Västerås contributed 2,235 Euros. The Eritrean community in Tromsø, Norway, contributed 31,800 Nakfa, while the Eritrean community in Calgary, Canada, contributed 17,400 Dollars towards the National Martyrs Trust Fund.
Similarly, Eritrean nationals residing in Germany under the group "Eritrea Red Sea Paltalk" contributed 4,300 Euros; the cooperative association of Eritreans in Tübingen and its environs, Sweden, contributed 2,160 Euros; nationals in Nybro and its environs, Sweden, contributed 1,440 Euros; the Eritrean community in Olaskjeret, Norway, contributed 20,000 Kroner; Ms. Shewainesh Negash contributed 20,000 Nakfa; and nationals in Zestrossen, Sweden, contributed 14,303 Nakfa in support of the families of martyrs.