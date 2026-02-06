The Ministry of Information conducted its annual activity assessment meeting on 5 February in the capital to review achievements registered in 2025 and discuss the implementation of the 2026 Action Plan.

At the meeting, the Minister of Information, Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, presented a comprehensive, data-driven report outlining activities implemented during 2025, challenges encountered, and areas requiring further improvement. He also briefed participants on programs charted out for 2026.

The Minister indicated that 90 percent of the programs planned for 2025 were successfully implemented. These included the migration to advanced media facilities, modernization and installation of static and mobile studios, transition from SD to HD production systems, as well as the digitization of archives and documents, among others.

He further noted that the non-implementation of some planned activities—such as training programs, the full transition to HD television distribution, shortages of qualified human resources for television and radio programs transmitted in local languages, and geographic limitations affecting FM radio coverage—remained among the key challenges.

Mr. Yemane also provided an extensive briefing on the Ministry’s 2026–2030 strategic plan.

Participants held detailed discussions on the report presented and adopted a number of recommendations.