Members of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch at the Ministry of Agriculture celebrated International Women’s Day, 8 March, under the theme “Our Values – Our Shield” on 5 March.

The event was attended by Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture; Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women; Mr. Salah Ahmedin, Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students; as well as representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Eritrea and the Development Bank of Africa.

Noting the significance of conscious and active participation for the total emancipation of women, Minister Arefaine called on members of the union branch at the Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen their participation in the realization of the road map, “Ensure Nutritious Food for All, Everywhere.”

Ms. Senait Mehari, head of Social and Economy at the National Union of Eritrean Women central office, noting the significance of the participation of all sectors for the realization of the total emancipation of women, commended the participation of women professionals at the Ministry of Agriculture in the development of natural and nutritious agricultural products.

Ms. Heran Yosief, head of the union branch at the Ministry, said that 8 March is celebrated as a day on which Eritrean women renew their pledge to strengthen participation in national development programs while confronting all sorts of challenges. She also expressed readiness to contribute what is required of them.

The event featured cultural and artistic programs, as well as the handing over of certificates of recognition to veteran women members of the Ministry who served with commitment.