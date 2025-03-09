Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Foreign Minister Osman Saleh met today in Riyadh with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During their meeting, the two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and other key issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed Elkereiji, along with other Saudi officials. Also present was Mrs. Weini Gherezghiher, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

