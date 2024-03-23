President Isaias Afwerki has sent a message of condolences to President Vladimir Putin following the horrific and tragic terrorist shooting at a concert hall in Moscow, orchestrated by terrorist groups.
In his letter, President Isaias, on behalf of the people and Government of Eritrea as well as on his behalf, extended his sincere condolences to President Vladimir Putin, the families of the victims, and the people of the Russian Federation. He also expressed his wishes for a quick recovery for those injured in the attack.
Furthermore, President Isaias stated that the Government of Eritrea strongly condemns this act of terror.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.