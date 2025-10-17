Mr. Romodan Ahmedin, Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in South Sudan, conducted a meeting on 12 October in Juba focusing on enhancing nationalism and strengthening organizational capacity.

The objective of the meeting, which was attended by heads of Eritrean community, the National Union of Eritrean Women, and the YPFDJ, was to discuss the basic strategic objectives of the Fourth Front as well as initiatives to strengthen national organizations and enhance their effectiveness.

Mr. Romodan stated that the objectives of the Fourth Front include nurturing Eritrean citizens who possess a strong national identity and awareness, who preserve unity and deep attachment to their homeland, who play an active role in national development and in safeguarding national sovereignty, and who are equipped with education, skills, and economic capacity.

Highlighting the role and contribution of Diaspora nationals in the successful implementation of national development programs, Mr. Romodan emphasized the significance of organization and unity for the realization of national objectives.

Mr. Tsegay Mehari, Eritrea’s Consul in the Republic of South Sudan, and Mr. Marikos Merhatsion, Head of the National Committee, gave briefings underscoring the importance of strengthening organizational capacity to ensure the rights and participation of citizens.