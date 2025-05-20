A mass sport and athletics competition was held in Dekemhare city on 18 May in connection with the 34th Independence Day anniversary.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Culture and Sports Department in the Southern Region and the Dekemhare sub-zone administration, featured 68 athletes, including 53 female athletes, from the sub-zones of the region, clubs from the Central Region, and the Denden club. The competitions included 3,000 and 10,000-meter races for female athletes, as well as 5,000 and 10,000-meter races for male athletes.

Athlete Hirity Habte won the 3,000-meter race, while Athlete Teklehaimanot Berhene took first place in the 5,000-meter race. In the 10,000-meter category, Olympian Athlete Rahel Daniel won the women’s race, and Athlete Amanuel Berhe triumphed in the men’s race.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yemane Abera, Administrator of the Dekemhare sub-zone, noted the significance of the event, emphasizing that it was held in the same area where the final offensive for the total liberation of the country took place. He also commended those who organized the colorful event.

Mr. Abraham Yohannes, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, stated that the program was part of the 34th Independence Day anniversary celebrations and praised the strong participation demonstrated by the athletes and the public.