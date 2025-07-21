In its 18th commencement, Mai-Nefhi College of Engineering and Technology graduated 383 students, including 44% female graduates, in degree and diploma programs yesterday, 19 July.

The degree program graduates include 13 in Agricultural Engineering, 26 in Chemical Engineering, 30 in Civil Engineering, 39 in Computer Science and Technology, 27 in Electrical and Electronics Technology, 27 in Mechanical Technology, and 28 in Mining Technology.

The diploma program graduates include 23 in Automotive Technology, 28 in Computer Application, 18 in Computer Technology and Networking, 13 in Construction Technology, 23 in Electrical Technology, 24 in Electronics Technology, 26 in Mining Technology, 11 in Surveying, and 11 in Cooling System Technology.

Dr. Araya Zeray, Dean of the College, stated that since its establishment in 2004, the College has been providing higher education in eight fields of study in degree programs and nine in diploma programs, significantly contributing to the production of professionals who play a vital role in the country’s economic development.

Dr. Araya further noted that the College has 79 academic staff members—44 foreigners and 35 nationals. He also mentioned that as part of ongoing staff development efforts, 18 staff members are currently pursuing master’s and PhD programs abroad in Russia, China, India, Hungary, and Japan.

A representative of the graduates, commending the support of parents, lecturers, and the college community, expressed their commitment to live up to the expectations of the Government and people who provided them with the opportunity for higher education.

The honorary guest, Mr. Abraha Asfaha, Minister of Public Works, underlined the significance of engineering and technology in national economic development and called on the graduates to apply their knowledge practically in their respective workplaces.

Since its establishment, Mai-Nefhi College of Engineering and Technology has graduated 7,671 students in degree and diploma programs.