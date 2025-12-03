During a livestock vaccination program conducted in November, around 100 thousand livestock were vaccinated in the Molqui sub-zone, according to Mr. Leul Gaim, head of livestock resources in the sub-zone.

In the program, which was carried out in 19 administrative areas of the sub-zone, 65 thousand livestock were vaccinated against various animal diseases, while 2,000 dogs were vaccinated against rabies.

Mr. Leul, indicating the cooperation of livestock owners, said that thanks to their support, the program was successfully implemented.

Commending the efforts the Government is undertaking to ensure the health of their livestock, the farmers called for the sustainability of the program.

According to the report, similar vaccination programs were carried out in the sub-zone in the months of April and May.