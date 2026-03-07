International Women’s Day, 8 March, was celebrated at the regional level in the Gash Barka and Anseba Regions under the theme “Our Values – Our Shield.”

At the celebratory event conducted in Mogolo at the Gash Barka Region level, Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the region, presented a statement on behalf of the union branch, while heads of branch offices of the union delivered messages of solidarity.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, said that 8 March is the day on which Eritrean women review and renew their pledge to preserve the equal economic, political, social, and administrative participation they secured through their struggle and to transfer it to the young generation.

At an event conducted in Keren at the Anseba Region level, Ms. Amna Hassan, head of the union branch, noting the significance of International Women’s Day in general and in Eritrea in particular, called for greater effort to transfer the history of Eritrean women to the young generation.

The events in both regions featured cultural and artistic programs depicting the day.

In the same vein, Mr. Haben Tadesse, Prosecutor in the Anseba Region, conducted a seminar on “Law and Women” for students of Hamelmalo College of Agriculture on 4 and 5 March, while Ms. Aberash Habtai, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Sawa and Higher Education Institutions, conducted a seminar for members of the Defense Forces on “Values of the Eritrean People Yesterday and Today.”