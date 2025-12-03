International Day of Persons with Disabilities, 3 December, has been observed today in Asmara at the national level under the theme “Holistic Participation of Persons with Disabilities for Development.”

Mr. Mihreteab Fesehaye, Director General of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, said that before the International Day of Persons with Disabilities came into effect at international level, in Eritrea there had been customary laws in place for a long time that respected the equitable rights and human values of citizens with disabilities. He also said that the day serves as a reminder to acknowledge the situation and challenges of persons with disabilities and to conduct coordinated efforts for prevention and support.

Mr. Abdullahi Mohammed Yussuf, UNICEF Representative in Eritrea, for his part, said that across the world, persons with disabilities are not passive recipients of assistance; they are innovators, leaders, and agents of change, and that efforts should be made to ensure that children with disabilities have equal access to education, health care, protection, and participation.

Mr. Abdullahi also commended Eritrea’s strides to ensure that nationals with disabilities have inclusive access to education and community-based rehabilitation services.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed for the 30th time at the national level.

The event featured exhibition of paintings, ceramics, and other artifacts produced by citizens with disabilities.