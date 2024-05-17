Nationals in Sydney, Australia, celebrated the 33rd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal on 11 May under the theme “Peace Anchored on Resilience.”

Speaking at the celebratory event, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Australia and New Zealand, elaborated on the deep meaning and the significant sacrifices made for independence. He emphasized the responsibility that the current stage places on every citizen. He also called for strengthening organizational capacity and increasing participation in national affairs, with particular attention to organizing the youth.

Mr. Samson Amanuel, chairman of the Eritrean community in Sydney, and Mr. Tsegai Hagos, chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, delivered messages reflecting on the significance of the day. They commended those who contributed to the vibrant celebratory event.

The event featured cultural and artistic programs that illustrated the themes of the day. Certificates of recognition were also awarded to those who have diligently served the community for a long time, and others.