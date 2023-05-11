The Independence Cup that commenced its journey in the Southern Region from Kohaito on 7 May has toured in the 12 sub-zones of the region.

Upon reaching Mendefera city on 9 May, the Independence Cup was accorded warm welcome by the residents of Mendefera and members of the Defense Forces accompanied by military march and cultural and artistic performances.

In its seven days journey in the Southern region the Independence Cup toured the 12 sub-zones of the region including historical sites as well as trenches where the Eritrean Defense Forces demonstrated heroic feat in foiling the TPLF open aggression.

The Independence Cup completing about 500 km tour in the Southern Region will be handed over to the Gash Barka Region at the ceremony that will be organized in Areza on 12 May.