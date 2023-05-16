In continuation of its journey in the Gash Barka region, the Independence Cup toured the sub-zones of Golij, Teseney, Forto-Sawa, Haikota, Gogne, Barentu, Mogolo, Aqordot, and Mensura.

Upon arrival at the historical sites, the Independence Cup was awarded a warm welcome by the residents and members of the Defense Forces featuring cultural and artistic performances as well as military parades.

The Independence Cup is expected to tour the sub-zones of Dige and Kerkebet, and is expected to be handed over to the Anseba Region, tomorrow, 17 May in a ceremony that will be organized in through the sub-zone of Selea.

The Independence Cup commenced its journey in the Gash Barka Region on 12 May from Molqui semi-urban center, accompanied by Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, and Army Commanders of Western Command.